WCIA — Terrence Shannon Jr.’s representation has claimed the Illinois basketball player’s innocence after his arrest in Douglas County, Kan. for an alleged rape in Lawrence this fall.

“Since September, when these allegations surfaced, Terrence has cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation, declaring his innocence from the beginning,” Chicago area attorney Mark P. Sutter said in a statement. “Now, several months later, my office learned that formal charges were filed against him yesterday in Lawrence, Kansas. In less than 24 hours, my client responded, and he voluntarily surrendered to local authorities for processing and release. Terrence is innocent of these charges, and he intends to take his case to trial.”

Shannon Jr. posted the $50,000 bail in Kansas and is returning to Champaign.