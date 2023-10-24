WCIA — Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of 20 players named to the Jerry West Award Watch List on Tuesday. The annual award recognizes the top shooting guard in the country.
Shannon Jr. is back for his fifth and final year of college ball after going through the NBA Draft process earlier this year. The Chicago native averaged a team high 17.2 points per game last season leading the Illini, named an All-Big Ten First team selection.
No. 25 Illinois hosts No. 1 Kansas Sunday in the Maui Strong Relief Fund exhibition game at 5 p.m.
2024 Jerry West Award Candidates*
Trey Alexander, Creighton
Stephon Castle, Connecticut
LJ Cryer, Houston
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic
Jordan Dingle, St. John’s
Boogie Ellis, USC
Kam Jones, Marquette
Riley Kugel, Florida
Caleb Love, Arizona
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue
Aidan Mahaney, St. Mary’s
Tramon Mark, Arkansas
Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Justin Moore, Villanova
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Jeremy Roach, Duke
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor