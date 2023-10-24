WCIA — Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of 20 players named to the Jerry West Award Watch List on Tuesday. The annual award recognizes the top shooting guard in the country.

Shannon Jr. is back for his fifth and final year of college ball after going through the NBA Draft process earlier this year. The Chicago native averaged a team high 17.2 points per game last season leading the Illini, named an All-Big Ten First team selection.

No. 25 Illinois hosts No. 1 Kansas Sunday in the Maui Strong Relief Fund exhibition game at 5 p.m.