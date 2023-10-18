CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. is a preseason All-American, named to the CBS Sports second team on Wednesday.

The fifth-year senior led the Illini in scoring last season averaging 17.2 points per game, to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Shannon elected to return to Champaign after originally declaring for the NBA Draft. The Chicago native went to the combine in May but decided to play his final college season, pulling his name out of draft consideration.

2023-24 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team

Zach Edey | Purdue | C | 7-4 | Sr.

Tyler Kolek | Marquette | G | 6-3 | Sr.

Armando Bacot | North Carolina | F/C | 6-11 | Gr.

Hunter Dickinson | Kansas | C | 7-2 | Sr.

Kyle Filipowski | Duke | C | 7-0 | Soph.

Preseason All-America Second Team

Ryan Kalkbrenner | Creighton | C | 7-1 | Sr.

Terrence Shannon Jr. | Illinois | G | 6-6 | Fifth

Wade Taylor IV | Texas A&M | G | 6-0 | Jr.

Boogie Ellis | USC | G | 6-3 | Fifth

Isaiah Collier | USC | G | 6-5 | Fr.

Preseason All-America Third Team

Donovan Clingan | UConn | C | 7-2 | Soph.

Tyrese Proctor | Duke | G | 6-5 | Soph.

Bryce Hopkins | Providence | F/G | 6-7 | Jr.

Max Abmas | Texas | G | 6-0 | Gr.

Trey Alexander | Creighton | G | 6-4 | Jr.