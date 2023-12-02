PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. made sure his team wasn’t starting its east coast swing with an L. The Illinois senior guard scored a game high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds leading the Illini to a blowout 76-58 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams. It’s the first of three straight road games for Illinois, including two in-a-row in the New York City area, leading up to Tuesday night’s Jimmy V Classic appearance against No. 13 Florida Atlantic.

The Illini (6-1, 1-0 B1G) started the game on a 14-2 run to take control, then used an 18-2 stretch in the second half to put the Scarlet Knights (5-2, 0-1 B1G) away. Rebounding a big key for Illinois, with a 53-27 advantage on the glass. Marcus Domask put up 15 points while grabbing seven rebounds for the Illini, with Luke Goode pitching in nine. No Rutgers player scored in double-figures, as Austin Williams and Aundre Hyatt both scored nine apiece.

Watch the entire postgame press conference with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood here: