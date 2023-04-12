WCIA — Terrence Shannon Jr. is heading to the NBA Draft. The Illinois senior guard officially declared on Wednesday in a social media post, he did not say whether he is leaving any options open to returning to the Illini or college eligibility.

“I’ve worked countless hours and prepared myself for this,” Shannon said in his post. “I thank GOD that this moment I’ve worked so hard and prayed even harder for has finally arrived!”

Shannon led Illinois in scoring last season, averaging 17.2 points per game. The All-Big Ten First Team selection transferred back to his home state from Texas Tech, where he spent the first three years of his college career. The Chicago native shot 44.2% from the field in his lone season with the Illini, 32.1% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-6 wing was fourth on the team in rebounding at 4.7 per game, second on the Illini in assists at 2.9 per game.

“I don’t know where to start,” Shannon posted. “I’ve been truly blessed to be apart of such a prestigious program! All of you have made my experience here second to none! From the fans who supported the team, the staff at school and the arena and especially the Orange Krush – I love all of you!

“This last year has truly been a blessing for me,” he continued in his post. “Being home and closer to my family and friends which also granted them the opportunity to see me play in person. Coach Underwood demanded and challenged me everyday. It prepared me to be a leader on and off the court. That’s my guy. Lastly, I want to thank my mom and my family for always believing in me. Thank you all…I am forever grateful for your unwavering support.”

Shannon Jr. is the second Illinois player to declare for the draft, following Coleman Hawkins. In ESPN Jonathan Givony’s latest mock draft, he has Shannon going No. 40 overall to the Denver Nuggets, with Hawkins at No. 47 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Prospects have until May 31 to decide whether or not to return to college or stay in NBA Draft consideration.