CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Social media has been buzzing following Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood’s comments after his team’s 74-59 home loss to Penn State on Saturday. The sixth-year Illini head coach called out his team for its lack of effort and leadership, singling out Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored a season low four points. Underwood spit into the mic mimicking a fart noise when questioned about Shannon’s leadership against the Nittany Lions.

My new favorite Brad Underwood clip, maybe ever…



The #Illini coach makes a fart noise at a question from @JWerner247 about Terrence Shannon Jr.'s leadership or lack there of today, according to Underwood… pic.twitter.com/9hwD6EJabw — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 10, 2022

Players were not made available to the media after the game but Shannon Jr. tweeted his support of Underwood on Sunday, calling him “the best coach in the country.”

We got the best coach in the country remember that , he’s going to get the best out of his players at all times. See you’ll Saturday🟠🔵 — Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) December 11, 2022

Underwood’s comments drew harsh criticism from some while others praised the Illini coach for his honesty and openness after his team’s disappointing performance.

"The lack of leadership on this team is zero, it's none. Inexcusable"#Illini coach Brad Underwood on a 74-59 loss to Penn St.



"We have been atrocious in practice, maybe the 2 worst days of practice leading up to a game I've been part of…put it bold damn print, leadership" pic.twitter.com/ywXzqJE5Cx — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 10, 2022

“The complete lack of leadership and the complete lack of effort that was given today,” Underwood said Saturday. “From the very first play that they scored to the two practices before this game. Completely unacceptable. The lack of leadership on this team is zero, it is none. Inexcusable. We’ll find out who wants to be part of playing hard and doing it the right way. All the credit to Penn State, they deserved to win the game,” Underwood continued in a postgame rant to media. “They punched us in the mouth, they’re old, the oldest team in the country and they played like grown men and we played very, very uninspired basketball from the second we landed from Madison Square Garden until now. We have been atrocious in practice, maybe the two worst days of practice leading up to a game that I’ve been a part of and that’s leadership. That’s leadership. Plain and simple leadership. Put it in bold damn print, leadership and the lack of.”

Illinois has a week between games before returning to the court next Saturday hosting Alabama A&M at 3 p.m. at State Farm Center.