CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrance Jamison has a new title. The Illinois defensive line coach was promoted to co-defensive coordinator by head coach Bret Bielema on Wednesday, splitting the title with Aaron Henry. Both coaches will be in their first year leading the Illinois defense after spending the past two seasons on Bielema’s staff as assistant coaches.

“I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity and eager to continue stacking days,” Jamison said in a statement. “I would not be in this position without the leadership of Coach Bielema. I knew before joining the Illini football family that this would be the best place to develop players and develop as a coach. This place is special because of the people; our players, our staff, and our coaches. It’s FamILLy.”

“To see the impact Terrance has had on our defense and our entire program has been very rewarding for everyone,” Bielema said in a statement. “His ability to coach our defensive front in combination with his abilities in player development and recruiting are at a very high level. He will work closely with Aaron Henry and our defensive staff to put us in position to have success daily.”

Jamison has helped the Illini defense make significant strides the past two seasons, anchoring a defensive line led by All-Big Ten selections Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph. Illinois led the nation in scoring defense and takeaways in 2022, allowing just 12.8 points per game while taking the ball away 32 times. Opponents rushed for just 99.8 yards per game against the Illini last fall, ranking 10th in the country, leading the Illini to their best season in 15 years, winning eight games, sending them to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa.