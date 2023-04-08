WCIA — Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph got all the headlines when they decided to return for another season at Illinois, but the most important position on the defensive line could be who’s lining up between them.

The Illini have been solid at the nose guard spot under Bret Bielema, but will have a new face there in the Fall. It is an open competition, but fourth year lineman TeRah Edwards looks most likely to take the mantle.

“From Rod [Perry] two years ago to Calvin [Avery] this year, we’ve been able to play the last two years with a pretty sturdy nose,” head coach Bret Bielema said. “If we can find that value again in someone else in this room, that’d be incredibly beneficial.”

“Taking it day-by-day, going in there with the mindset of doing my job, making plays when they come to me. Just helping the defense,” Edwards said.

The Northwestern transfer had 14 tackles and one sack as a back-up in 2022.