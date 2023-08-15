CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watching five of his former Illinois defensive back teammates get drafted to the NFL has only brought more motivation to Taz Nicholson.

“I was with them all the last three years, so of course you got new guys, so I kind of kept the standard what it was and like I’m making sure I pass it on down as well so we’re just going to continue to work,” Nicholson said after a recent practice.

Learning that work ethic from high draft picks like Devon Witherspoon, Kerby Joseph and Quan Martin, Nicholson is bringing that same mentality day in and day out.

“Devon was a great practice player,” Nicholson said. “Every day at practice he was the same guy. That’s something I could say I learned.”

And what Nicholson is learning to do is lead. After playing the opposite corner to Witherspoon last season, Taz is the only full-time returning starter in the Illini defensive backfield, playing under new coach Antonio Fenelus.

“Aww man he’s been great,” Fenelus said about Nicholson. “I mean the leadership he’s been showing, leading by example, being more of a vocal leader, guys look up to him so it’s been really good.”

Nicholson took advantage of his first chance to consistently see the field last season starting the first 10 games before dislocating his wrist against Purdue. Now finally healthy, the junior is using what he saw his last three years at Illinois as inspiration to get to the next level.

“It’s definitely a motivation to me and I motivate the others as well,” he said.

All while taking the younger guys under his wing, just like his former teammates did for him.

“My mindset changed,” said Nicholson. “I feel like I got to just be on point at everything. Off the field, I got to be on point because I know the younger guys watch me so all the little things I do I got to make sure I perfect it.”