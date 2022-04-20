CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tarique Barnes is coming off his best college season and the Illinois linebacker will be counted on to do even more this fall. The junior made 10 starts and was second on the team in tackles last fall with 80, a big step up from his 38 combined tackles the first two years in college. With Jake Hansen and Khalan Tolson turning pro, the opportunity to take on an even bigger role is in front of the Memphis native.

“It slowed down college football a lot more to me,” Barnes said about last season. “It allowed me to kind of see things a lot more mentally prior to coming into the fall I was coming off my own injuries and all that so it let me really look at the game in different ways and learn a lot more.”

Barnes and the Illini will take the field Thursday night in the annual spring game at 6:30 on Big Ten Network.