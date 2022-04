CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s gymnastics finished its season in the Seattle Regional over the weekend, not advancing as a team to Nationals. But individual performances from Mia Townes and Mia Takekawa were enough to send them to Fort Worth.

The MOMENT the Mia’s found out they are BOTH going to NCAA NATIONALS!! @miaaat3 @mia_takekawa YESSSS!!! @IlliniWGym so proud!! 😭🤍🤍😭 pic.twitter.com/vKpRttp7iS — Nadalie Walsh (@NadalieWalsh) April 3, 2022

Townes scored a 9.925 on vault in Seattle, while Takekawa had a 9.950 on uneven bars. Both performances were good enough to send them to Nationals individually. NCAA Nationals begin April 14-16.