WCIA — Mia Takekawa is no stranger to landing a perfect routine. The Illinois senior became the first gymnast in program history to score a 10 on the beam her freshman year. She did it again as a junior, raising the bar for her and the team.

“It used to make me feel really nervous, but I feel like now I know exactly what I’m capable of,” Takekawa said.

The All-American and Illinois team captain has continued to shine, being named the all-around event winner at multiple meets this year. Illinois head coach Nadalie Walsh knows the road to success hasn’t been easy for Takekawa, from a walk-on her freshman year to earning a scholarship in 2020.

“Sometimes the examples that she leads by isn’t, ‘Oh, it all came easy.’ It’s ‘I worked through it, I overcame it, and now watch me shine,'” Walsh said.

Takekawa has continued to do just that. The Big Ten balance beam champion led her team to the second-highest score in program history at NCAA Regionals. While the team didn’t move on, Takekawa qualified individually for the championships on the uneven bars.

“Coming off of a great year last year and trying to keep that momentum going into this year, I think that the relationships and the positive mindset that we have built in this team and the culture that we have is definitely one of the biggest things that I love about this team,” Takekawa said.

“Their spirits are hungry. I would say they’re hungry for more,” Walsh said. “They’re not satisfied. They want to be better. They want to get after every detail.”

The No. 23 Illini will have a tough road ahead of them, but for Takekawa she’s ready to continue to prove what she and the Illini are capable of.