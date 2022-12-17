WCIA — Illinois safety Sydney Brown will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 and instead start preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a tweet on Saturday.

“The past 5 years have been filled with so many ups and downs that have helped me become the man I am today,” Brown wrote. “You have blessed me with your continuous love and loyalty. It has been an honor to wear the block I and represent the special group of Alumni who have paved the way for Illinois Football before me. While we did not achieve the overall goal, my brothers and coaches have fought and produced results that will be a pedestal for success to those who will wear the block I on their chest in the future. The goal is to become a championship program and that will never change.”

Brown still has the Reese’s Senior Bowl to look forward to in getting ready for the next level. In 2022, the safety was named a Pro Football Focus Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten by coaches. He finishes his Illini career with 319 tackles, 10 interceptions, and four forced fumbles.