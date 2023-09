WCIA — On this edition of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson is joined once again by Robert Rosenthal of IlliniBoard.com to breakdown Illinois’ season-opening victory over Toledo. They talk Luke Altmyer’s debut, last second heroics, where they need to grow the most, and more.

Listen: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-9-3-23-e28sjr3