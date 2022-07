WCIA — On the last Sunday before Illinois training camp begins, IlliniBoard’s Robert Rosenthal joins Andy Olson in the WCIA3 Studio for a preview on the Sunday No Huddle. The two talk positional battles all over the field that you should watch closely before the season begins.

Also listen here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Y5QiQYUpWs7th7gqie2OK?si=c0842c2fdaa045d7