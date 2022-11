WCIA — In this week’s Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal from IlliniBoard.com discuss the big win over Northwestern, just how much the team has grown under Bret Bielema, bowl game expectations, and some new faces in the Big Ten West.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-11-27-22-e1rd8ie