WCIA — For the final time this season, IlliniBoard.com’s Robert Rosenthal joins Andy Olson on the Sunday No Huddle to break down the end of Illinois’ season after a 45-43 loss to Northwestern.

Listen: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-11-26-23-e2cem73