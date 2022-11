WCIA — On this episode of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal discuss what went wrong for the Illini over the last two weeks, but also why 2022 is still a huge success for Illinois and what they still have to play for.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-11-13-22-e1qnhks