SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — The best way to break a drought?

Schedule a golf tournament.

The opening round of the Memorial Health Championship brought the rain Thursday morning, with storms sweeping through Panther Creek Country Club forcing a five-plus hour delay to the Korn Ferry Tour event. Early tee times were able to get most of their opening nine holes in before the skies opened, while late tee times barely got any golf in Thursday. Illinois alum Michael Feagles is no stranger to adjusting to bad weather while on the golf course.

“We’re pretty used to playing in rain and wind when I was playing at U of I, so it’s kind of more of a comfort factor than it was when I was just in Scottsdale,” Feagles said. “I’ve gotten a little bit used to it, but it still brings another element every time you come out here and play.”

Tornado sirens went off, forcing all the golfers from the course and into shelter in the clubhouse. Play resumed at 4:30 p.m., leaving the last tee time scheduled for a 7:36 start, less than an hour before sunset.

“Just got to stay in the moment,” Feagles said about he he dealt with the delay. “Although you’re kind of sitting around and just waiting essentially, you’re getting 30 minute updates. You kind of got to keep in the right mindset and just pick up right where I left off.

“It’s just going to be taking in account the different conditions, now the course is going to be softer, little more wind, different wind. So just taking it in stride hole by hole and just keep building on what we’ve already put together.”