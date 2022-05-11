WCIA — Avrey Steiner, Sydney Sickels and Kailee Powell headline the Illinois softball contingent on the All-Big Ten teams announced on Wednesday. Steiner is the lone first team selection for the Illini, with Sickels and Powell both on the second team. Also recognized by the league, Paige Berkmeyer, Lauren Wiles and Stevie Meade, who are all on the All-Big Ten Freshmen team.

The Illini are the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament that started on Wednesday in East Lansing, Michigan. Illinois will face No. 6 Ohio State at 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

2022 ALL-BIG TEN AWARD HONOREES

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rachel Lewis, NU

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: DANIELLE WILLIAMS, NU

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ava Bredwell, NEB

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kate Drohan, NU

First Team All-Big Ten

Avrey Steiner , ILL

Cora Bassett, IND

Jaeda McFarland, MD

Lexie Blair, MICH Alex Storako,MICH

Abbie Squier, NEB

Cam Ybarra, NEB

Hannah Cady, NU

Nikki Cuchran, NU

RACHEL LEWIS, NU

Jordyn Rudd, NU

DANIELLE WILLIAMS, NU

Niki Carver, OSU

Bailey Parshall, PSU

Rachel Becker, PUR Gabrielle Callaway, RU

Kyleigh Sand, RU Kayla Konwent, WIS



Second Team All-Big Ten*

Kailee Powell , ILL

Sydney Sickels , ILL

Taylor Minnick, IND

Megan Mikami, MD

Hannah Carson, MICH

Audrey LeClair, MICH

Melina Livingston, MICH

Natalie DenHartog, MINN

Chloe Evans, MINN

Billie Andrews, NEB

Mya Felder, NEB

Olivia Ferrell, NEB

Maeve Nelson, NU

Skylar Shellmyer, NU

Sam Hackenbracht, OSU

Lexie Handley, OSU

Cassie Lindmark, PSU

Fiona Girardot, WIS

Ally Miklesh, WIS

Maddie Schwartz, WIS

* – additional players due to ties

All-Freshman Team

Paige Berkmeyer , ILL

Stevie Meade , ILL

Lauren Wiles , ILL

Heather Johnson, IND

Taylor Minnick, IND

Ellie Sieler, MICH

Emily Leavitt, MINN

Ava Bredwell, NEB

Grace Nieto, NU

Kami Kortokrax, OSU

Melina Wilkison, OSU

All-Defensive Team

P: Courtney Wallace, NEB

C: Jordyn Rudd, Jr., NU

1B: Mya Felder, NEB

2B: Cam Ybarra, NEB

SS: Makenna Dowell, MINN

3B: Kayla Chavez, MINN

OF: Kristina Burkhardt, MICH

OF: Abbie Squier, NEB

OF: Lilia Crouthamel, PSU