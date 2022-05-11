WCIA — Avrey Steiner, Sydney Sickels and Kailee Powell headline the Illinois softball contingent on the All-Big Ten teams announced on Wednesday. Steiner is the lone first team selection for the Illini, with Sickels and Powell both on the second team. Also recognized by the league, Paige Berkmeyer, Lauren Wiles and Stevie Meade, who are all on the All-Big Ten Freshmen team.
The Illini are the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament that started on Wednesday in East Lansing, Michigan. Illinois will face No. 6 Ohio State at 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
2022 ALL-BIG TEN AWARD HONOREES
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rachel Lewis, NU
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: DANIELLE WILLIAMS, NU
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ava Bredwell, NEB
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kate Drohan, NU
First Team All-Big Ten
Avrey Steiner, ILL
Cora Bassett, IND
Jaeda McFarland, MD
Lexie Blair, MICH Alex Storako,MICH
Abbie Squier, NEB
Cam Ybarra, NEB
Hannah Cady, NU
Nikki Cuchran, NU
RACHEL LEWIS, NU
Jordyn Rudd, NU
DANIELLE WILLIAMS, NU
Niki Carver, OSU
Bailey Parshall, PSU
Rachel Becker, PUR Gabrielle Callaway, RU
Kyleigh Sand, RU Kayla Konwent, WIS
Second Team All-Big Ten*
Kailee Powell, ILL
Sydney Sickels, ILL
Taylor Minnick, IND
Megan Mikami, MD
Hannah Carson, MICH
Audrey LeClair, MICH
Melina Livingston, MICH
Natalie DenHartog, MINN
Chloe Evans, MINN
Billie Andrews, NEB
Mya Felder, NEB
Olivia Ferrell, NEB
Maeve Nelson, NU
Skylar Shellmyer, NU
Sam Hackenbracht, OSU
Lexie Handley, OSU
Cassie Lindmark, PSU
Fiona Girardot, WIS
Ally Miklesh, WIS
Maddie Schwartz, WIS
* – additional players due to ties
All-Freshman Team
Paige Berkmeyer, ILL
Stevie Meade, ILL
Lauren Wiles, ILL
Heather Johnson, IND
Taylor Minnick, IND
Ellie Sieler, MICH
Emily Leavitt, MINN
Ava Bredwell, NEB
Grace Nieto, NU
Kami Kortokrax, OSU
Melina Wilkison, OSU
All-Defensive Team
P: Courtney Wallace, NEB
C: Jordyn Rudd, Jr., NU
1B: Mya Felder, NEB
2B: Cam Ybarra, NEB
SS: Makenna Dowell, MINN
3B: Kayla Chavez, MINN
OF: Kristina Burkhardt, MICH
OF: Abbie Squier, NEB
OF: Lilia Crouthamel, PSU
Sportsmanship Award Honorees: Lakyn Wagoner, ILL; Grayson Radcliffe, IND; Kate Claypool, IOWA; Megan Mikami, MD; Lexi Voss, MICH; Marissa Trivelpiece, MSU; Ali Lindner, MINN; Karlee Seevers, NEB; Lauren Caldrone, NU; Avery Clark, OSU; Claire Swedberg, PSU; Kaeley Hallada, PUR; Gabrielle Callaway, RU; Morgan Kummer, WIS.