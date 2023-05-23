WCIA — Illinois football is once again portaling to boost its secondary depth, adding Southern Illinois safety transfer Clayton Bush, the 6-foot, 205-pound senior announced on social media Tuesday. Bush played the past three seasons with the Salukis, after starting his career at Western Kentucky.

Last season at SIU, Bush recorded 48 tackles, one sack and an interception, to go along with four pass deflections. In his three seasons in Carbondale, the Bowling Green, Kentucky native played in 34 games, recording 156 total tackles and five picks.

Bush is the third secondary portal player the Illini have added this season, joining Louisville transfer Nicario Harper (already enrolled) and FIU transfer Demetrius Hill (committed earlier this month).