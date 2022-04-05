CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In his first season in Orange and Blue, Art Sitkowski made a difference at quarterback before going down in his fourth start against Penn State with a broken arm.

The New Jersey born QB has been working his way back to full health since then. He is joined in the room this year by fellow transfer Tommy DeVito. Recently Sitkowski was able to start throwing again, but he is still not able to run through drills. Something that has been hard for the Junior to deal with.

“It’s frustrating. It really is, but I’m surrounded by really great people in this building,” says Sitkowski. “Great coaches, great players, great support staff that are keeping me positive. I know what the end goal is and that’s be ready for Fall camp. And I’ll be ready for Fall camp.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing him as a player, a chance to see that part of it,” says offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. “But I’ve seen everything there is up and to that point about him and that’s all really positive.”

No starting QB will be announced at this point of the year, but Sitkowski and DeVito will battle for the job come Fall.