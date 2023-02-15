CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball coach Shanua Green is one of 15 people named to the Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List, announced on Wednesday. Green is leading the Illini to a historic turnaround in her first year with the Illini, already winning 12 more games than last season, with still two more weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Illini (19-7, 9-6 B1G) are checking off a long list of accomplishments and landmarks that haven’t been reached in a long time, or ever. Illinois has won eight more games in Big Ten play compared to 2021-22, the best one year difference in league play in program history. Illinois also checked off its long drought in the AP Top 25, recognized for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign.

Illinois is currently projected as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament, the last time the program qualified for the Big Dance was 2003.

The Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists on Wednesday, March 8. The Fan Vote to help narrow the list down to the final honoree will open Tuesday, March 21, and close Tuesday, March 28. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, at the Women’s Final Four in Dallas.