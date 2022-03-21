CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The University of Illinois has tabbed former Dayton coach Shauna Green as the next head coach of the Fighting Illini women’s basketball team.

“I am beyond excited to join the Illini family,” said Green in a statement. “For me, it’s always about the people, fit and vision. As soon as I met Josh, I believed in his leadership and desire to build a winning program. I want to thank Josh, Sara Burton and Chancellor Robert Jones for their belief in me. I truly believe the time is now for the program and we will work tirelessly to build it into a championship program.”

We are so excited to welcome @Shauna_Green as our head coach!



🔶 5 Atlantic 10 Championships

🔷 4 NCAA Tournaments in 6 years

🔶 3-time Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year



🔗: https://t.co/8uJaxgVyeS pic.twitter.com/jfB5BSA9CC — Illinois W Basketball (@IlliniWBB) March 21, 2022

Green joins the Illini program having qualified for the postseason in all six of her seasons in charge of the Flyers program, including four NCAA Tournament appearances. Illinois has not made the postseason since 2013, and not qualified for the Big Dance since 2003. She also has previous experience in the Big Ten, having been an assistant at Northwestern for the 2015-16 season.

“In visiting with Shauna, I was struck by her inner drive, her innate competitiveness, and her commitment to the student-athletes under her charge,” said athletic director Josh Whitman in a statement. “She and I connected quickly around an ambitious vision for the future of Illinois women’s basketball, which she and her staff plan to spread around the state and across the country. Our women’s basketball program is in great hands under Coach Green’s leadership, and I look forward to the hard work ahead that will yield our bright future. Please join me in welcoming Coach Green, her husband, Andy, and their son, Matteo, to the Fighting Illini family!”

Green replaces the retired Nancy Fahey, who finished with a 7-77 Big Ten conference record with the Illini.