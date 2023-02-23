CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The boo birds were out at State Farm Center at halftime with Illinois trailing Northwestern by 18 at the break. And for good reason.

Boo Buie’s 22 points through the first 20 minutes were more than Illinois had as a team (19), but Terrence Shannon Jr. orchestrated a second half to remember in his first game back out of concussion protocol. The senior scored a team high 26 points, 24 of those in the second half, propelling Illinois to a 66-62 win in an 18-point turnaround, the biggest come from behind win of the season for the Illini.

Buie finished with 35 points on 12-of-24 shooting, including six 3s, but the only other player in double-figures for the Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 B1G) was Brooks Barnhizer’s 11. After not scoring in the first half, Matthew Mayer came alive in the second half scoring 14 points. Two freshmen played key roles in the game, especially defensively, with Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers combining for 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting, with 10 rebounds playing a total of 53 minutes.

The Illini (19-9, 10-7 B1G) return to the court Sunday visiting Ohio State at 11 a.m. in a game broadcast on WCIA 3.