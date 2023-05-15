CHICAGO (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins’ NBA dreams run through Chicago and the NBA Draft Combine.

Both Illini spent Monday afternoon working out in front of scouts and teams at Wintrust Arena. Everything from shooting drills to sprints, vertical jumps and just about every other area of basketball skill put to the test all ahead of next month’s draft.

Terrence Shannon Jr. at the NBA Combine:



Max vert 37.5 inches

No step vert 32 inches

Pro lane drill 10.36 seconds

3/4 sprint 3.06 seconds

Spot up shooting 19/25, 76%

Shooting off the dribble 21/30, 70%

3-point star drill 14/25, 56%

Side-mid-side 11/30, 36%

Free throws 9/10 pic.twitter.com/hdU5ak3D8H — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 15, 2023

Shannon shined in several areas, posting the top time in the 3/4 court sprint at 3.06 seconds, his pro lane drill, spot up shooting and free throws were also in the top three out of the more than 80 guys testing.

Coleman Hawkins at the NBA Combine:



Max vert 32.5 inches

No step vert 26.5 inches

Pro lane drill 12.14 seconds

Spot up shooting 17/25, 68%

3-point star drill 17/25, 68%

Side-mid-side 18/30, 60%

Free throws 9/10

Shooting off the dribble 15/30, 50% pic.twitter.com/w6fp4qoHbq — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 16, 2023

Hawkins followed in the final group of the day, his traditional combine testing numbers such as the vert and pro lane drill weren’t as good, but he improved his showing shooting. Hawkins was second overall in the side-mid-side drill going 18-for-30. He was 5th best in spot up shooting and the 3-spot star drill, making 68 percent of his attempts in both events.

And a former Illini here as well with Brandin Podziemski doing his best to take advantage of his stock while it’s hot after a standout season at Santa Clara.

Terrence and Coleman will speak with media later in the week. They could come back to Illinois for another season, they have until the end of the month to make a decision. May 31 at midnight is the cutoff date to determine their future, with the draft a few weeks later.