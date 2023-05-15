CHICAGO (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins’ NBA dreams run through Chicago and the NBA Draft Combine.
Both Illini spent Monday afternoon working out in front of scouts and teams at Wintrust Arena. Everything from shooting drills to sprints, vertical jumps and just about every other area of basketball skill put to the test all ahead of next month’s draft.
Shannon shined in several areas, posting the top time in the 3/4 court sprint at 3.06 seconds, his pro lane drill, spot up shooting and free throws were also in the top three out of the more than 80 guys testing.
Hawkins followed in the final group of the day, his traditional combine testing numbers such as the vert and pro lane drill weren’t as good, but he improved his showing shooting. Hawkins was second overall in the side-mid-side drill going 18-for-30. He was 5th best in spot up shooting and the 3-spot star drill, making 68 percent of his attempts in both events.
And a former Illini here as well with Brandin Podziemski doing his best to take advantage of his stock while it’s hot after a standout season at Santa Clara.
Terrence and Coleman will speak with media later in the week. They could come back to Illinois for another season, they have until the end of the month to make a decision. May 31 at midnight is the cutoff date to determine their future, with the draft a few weeks later.