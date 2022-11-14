CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points in the first half alone on his way to a 30-point performance, leading Illinois to a 103-65 blowout win over Monmouth Monday night at State Farm Center.

In the final game of a season opening three-game homestand, the 19th-ranked Illini (3-0) had three players in double-figures, with Jayden Epps dropping 21 and Dain Dainja adding 15. The win tips off the biggest week of the young season so far, with a trip to Las Vegas ahead this weekend. Two games against Top 25 teams await the Orange and Blue, starting with No. 8 UCLA Friday night at the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena. Illinois will then face No. 5 Baylor or No. 16 Virginia on Sunday in the second game of the weekend in Vegas.