CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois forward Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 11 straight points at the end of the first half to spur the No. 23 Illini on to a dominating 88-60 win over Southern on Sunday night.

The Jaguars had the game within one score midway through the first half, before the Shannon run put the game out of reach and had the Illini going into the locker room on a 17-3 run. Shannon ended the game with a team-high 22 points.

Freshman Niccolo Moretti mad his biggest impact so far in an Illini uniform, scoring four points, assisting on three buckets, and finished as a +20 in the first half. The Italian did have to leave the game with a foot injury however, after Shannon stepped on him while chasing down a fast break. Brad Underwood did not have a further update postgame.

Illinois now has a long break until after Thanksgiving as they host Western Illinois on Black Friday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.