WCIA — Just looking at the final score, it looks like Illinois took care of business against Alabama A&M on Saturday night. But the vibe after the game made it seem like the Illini were on the losing end, instead of picking up another win 68-47.

Illinois did struggle in some aspects against the Bulldogs, as each team has 18 turnovers. For a nine minute stretch to begin the second half, Illinois was outscored 18-2 with just one field goal.

“This sounds like a sad press conference,” Terrence Shannon Jr. said following the game. “We’re good, we’re happy. We won the game. It’s stuff we can fix obviously, but once again we’re a team. We know we can be one of the best teams in the country.”

We all trust and believe in our Coach!! Of course a game like that is frustrating, but I believe we’re the best team in the county with Coach Underwood leading us. Just the beginning! 🔵🟠 #goillini — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayer24) December 18, 2022

“We got to clean up some things offensively. We got good looks I thought, we moved the ball in the first half. Then the second half, we had the dry spell,” Brad Underwood said. “But on to the next one, and start getting ready for Braggin’ Rights on Thursday.”

Illinois tips off with Missouri in St. Louis at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.