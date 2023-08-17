CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ten players from the WCIA 3 viewing area are on the Illinois football team this season and several will play big roles on the field for the Illini. Danville’s duo of Julian Pearl (offensive tackle) and Caleb Griffin (kicker) will make the biggest impact as starters but multiple others are looking to get into the rotation, including Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Bryce Barnes (defensive tackle) and Aidan Laughery (running back), along with Rochester’s Hank Beatty (receiver) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin (running back).

“Small local schools have talented players,” Barnes said. “I feel like they get overlooked because they’re small but we have tough, smart and dependable football players and that’s what Coach B preaches and it’s exciting that Coach B gives us a chance to show what we can do.”

And what they plan to do is make an impact on the field this fall. It’s Barnes’ final chance to suit up for the team he grew up rooting for, the former walk-on turned scholarship defensive lineman is healthy after offseason shoulder surgery and projected to be in the rotation as a back-up to Big Ten standouts Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr.

“It’s awesome,” Barnes said. “The whole defensive line in a sense, gets to be featured every single game. The eyes are on Johnny and Keith but we’re going to be out there too some of the plays and you know eyes are going to be on us as well, it’s going to be fun. It’s exciting.”

And for Barnes’ former high school teammate Aidan Laughery, the most exciting part of this season is his availability. The second-year freshman only played in one game last season, taking a medical redshirt. Now he’s ready to hear his number called and bring some speed to the running back room.

“I’m just finally getting to a point where I’m getting confident in myself again and my body and I’m really just focused on doing my job and getting better,” said Laughery.

Taking that next step is what Rochester’s Hank Beatty is looking to do. The receiver learned on the fly last fall, playing in 12 games as a true freshman. Called upon several times as a punt returner, Beatty caught seven passes for 25 yards on the season.

“It kind of did surprise me a little bit,” Beatty said about his role last year. “Coming in as a freshman I wasn’t sure what my role would be or how much time I would get but I felt decent about how it went last year and hopefully we can keep building this year.”

And building the foundation is what Kaden Feagin hopes to establish. The four-star freshman running back graduated from high school early to join the team in January to try and make an early impact.

“Being able to be here, it’s just really exciting,” Feagin said. “Just (to) help the team in any way I can, what coach says, just being tough, smart and dependable every day.”