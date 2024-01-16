CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Seth Coleman is returning to Illinois for his sixth and final season in college, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday evening. The outside linebacker recorded 50 total tackles last season, with 9.0 tackles for loss, along with 6.0 sacks. That led the Big Ten in conference only games, after the senior failed to record a sack in non-conference play last fall.

Illinois outside linebacker Seth Coleman announces he’s coming back to the #Illini for his sixth and final season pic.twitter.com/ASnNsJAb4R — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 16, 2024

Coleman is a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention pick, selected by both the media and coaches in 2023. The Florida native finished 14th in the league last fall with 9.0 tackles for loss during the regular season, he was second on the team in sacks behind first team All-American Johnny Newton.