CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There’s something ‘super’ happening in the Illinois outside linebacker room this season.

“Everyone has a different super power that makes them special and what not in the outside linebacker room,” Coleman said.

The term ‘super power’ was brought up by new outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, who just joined the staff after spending the past 11 years in the NFL. For Coleman and his fellow outside linebackers, it brings back a light hearted aspect to the game, channeling their best ‘super powers’ to attack opposing offenses.

“Me, length, being longer as a person,” said Coleman. “Gabe (Jacas), he’s just a big dude. He just runs people’s faces in and then Alec, he’s just got quick first step, you know. He’s physical off the ball.

“It makes it fun. We go out there and have fun. It’s still football. Football is a game. It makes it fun. Just to have something that we view that’s special to us.”

Bringing together length, strength and agility, Coleman, Gabe Jacas and Alec Bryant plan to make things tough for quarterbacks this fall. Coleman finished last season second on the team in QB hurries and sacks, tying for 12th in the nation in quarterback hits, according to PFF.

“Because they have different skill sets, tackles won’t be able to just identify one type of player in the course of the game,” Bullen said.

“Last year, we wanted to get to the quarterback a lot more and I think this year we’ll be able to do that definitely,” Coleman added.

“I’m not so sure Seth can’t play DB just by how athletic he is,” Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. “These guys look just as good as they did in the NFL, you know what I mean, but we got some very talented dudes.”

“Seth’s next step would be consistent technique,” Bullen said. “He’s so gifted as a player and sometimes guys with incredible gifts like he has can get away with not having perfect technique.”

Coleman was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection last season recording 45 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, and 10 quarterback hurries on the season. Now the Athlon Preseason All-Big Ten selection will look to use his ‘super power’ to further his game, as he looks to take a big step in his rising NFL Draft stock.