CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Down four going into half, Illinois (17-7, 8-5) came out of the break ready to play holding Rutgers (16-9, 8-6) to just 24 points in the second half on the way to a 69-60 victory.

The Illini held the Scarlet Knights scoreless for over ten minutes in the middle of the second half, a 19-0 run in favor of Illinois. Coleman Hawkins led the way with 18 points on a 8-for-13 day from the field. Terrence Shannon Jr. followed with 15 points while Matthew Mayer grabbed eight rebounds.

Illinois now heads to Penn State on Tuesday for a rematch with the Nittany Lions. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.