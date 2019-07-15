Schlarman’s Brown nets Illini offer

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Schlarman incoming senior Capria Brown has blown up this summer on the recruiting trail. The 5-foot-11 guard has received several big time offers, including one from Illinois. Brown got the call over the weekend that Nancy Fahey wants her to join the Illini.

“I think it’s really turning around,” Brown said about the program. “I know she’s telling me how she has a lot of good recruits coming in this next class. I’m really excited to see what she has going on.

“It’s home, it’s close to home, my family can come to any games and they can go right back home. It’s really safe there, I love it and it’s a big school environment and it has that life learning ability as well.”

Brown led the Hilltoppers to their second straight state title in February, scoring 40 points in the two Final Four games. She averaged 19 points per game, alongside Notre Dame signee Anaya Peoples.

Brown decommitted from Xavier earlier this season after a coaching change. She has offers from Illinois, Penn State, Michigan and Marquette, among several others. Brown says she will release a Top 10 list later this summer, then narrow her list to the five schools she will take official visits to.