CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ryan Gensler is leaving the Illinois women’s basketball team to become the new Akron head coach. The move was formally announced Wednesday morning, the first head coaching job for Gensler after spending one season with the Illini.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Akron Zips family,” Gensler said in a statement. “I want to thank President Gary L. Miller, Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie and the team of administrators for their confidence in me to lead this program. We will work tirelessly to help our student-athletes compete with a championship mentality on the court, in the classroom, and in the Akron community.”

Gensler followed Illinois head coach Shauna Green to Champaign, after spending five seasons together at Dayton previously, leading the Flyers to three NCAA tournaments and two WNIT appearances. As an assistant at Illinois under Green, they guided the program back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003, in the biggest one-year turnaround in Big Ten history, finishing the season with a 22-10 record.