CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois running back chase brown is one of five finalists for the Jon Cornish trophy awarded to the top NCAA football player from Canada.

Brown was an all Big Ten third team running back last fall with 1,005 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was third in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, fifth in yards per carry, and won two Big Ten player of the week awards. Other finalists are at Penn State, Hawaii, and Pittsburgh.