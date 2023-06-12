WCIA — Illinois men’s basketball is back on-campus Monday as Summer workouts begin for the Illini.

Illinois has its full 13 scholarships taken up now, but what still is in question is how all the pieces are going to fit together. With the return of veterans Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins along with experience transfers Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon, the Illini have a new look compared to the freshman-reliant team of last season. Only two of those rookies are still left, and Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris are ready for Round Two with the Illini.

“For me myself, I’m going to be able to take a bigger step leader-wise,” Rodgers said. “Just me being able to go through those things I went through last year. Just me seeing those things, I can preach to the younger guys.”

“I’ve been getting in the gym every day, getting 1,000 shots up, working on my free throws,” Harris said. “As you know, that was terrible last season. I’ve just been working hard to make sure I help us win.”