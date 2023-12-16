WCIA — A month and a half into the men’s basketball season, Illinois sophomore Ty Rodgers is beginning to find his footing as the Illini’s starting point guard.

The Michigan native has started all nine games at point guard for the Illini this season. Outside of the building, the position was one of the biggest question marks going into the season. Rodgers, primarily an off-ball guard in his freshman season, is feeling settled in at this point of the season.

“Obviously it’s ups and downs, and I prepared for that,” Rodgers said. “But I think it’s going good, I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job. Obviously there’s a lot of room to improve. I’m just going to keep learning, and coaches are doing a great job staying with me and talking to me and helping me grow.”

“He’s done very, very well. He’s been exceptional on the defensive side,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “That’s been my biggest concern to be honest was making sure there was comfort there. Again that’s an attribute to him and how hard he’s worked.”

Illinois tips off against Colgate at noon on Sunday.