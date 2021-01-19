Rod Perry returning to Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — One year as an Illini wasn’t enough for Rod Perry. The Illinois defensive tackle announced on Tuesday he’s coming back to Champaign for a sixth season of college football, and second in Orange and Blue. Perry transferred to Illinois from South Carolina State last year as an FCS Preseason All-American, looking for a chance to prove himself at the Power 5 level.

Perry played in six games, recording 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, along with one pass breakup. The All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by both the coaches and media was the highest rated draft-eligible defensive tackle in the Big Ten by Phil Steele.