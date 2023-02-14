CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Robby Discher is the new Illinois football special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, the school announced on Tuesday. Discher comes to Champaign from Tulane where he spent last season as the special teams coordinator for the Green Wave, helping them to one of the best seasons in school history, posting a 12-2 record.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Bielema’s staff at the University of Illinois,” Discher said in a statement. “During the interview process, I could sense the togetherness amongst the staff. I could sense a real passion to win championships. I could sense a group of winners within the facility starting at the top with Coach Bielema. My wife, Erin, and our kids; Connor, Sydney, and Quinn, cannot wait to get to Champaign.”

Discher replaces Sean Snyder, who was the Illini special teams coordinator last season, named to the position after Ben Miller was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. It forced him to miss the 2022 season as an on-field coach, paving the way for Snyder to join the staff. After Miller announced he will transition to an off-the-field position as he continues to fight cancer, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looked to bring in a longer term option.

“We are very excited to have Robby and his family join us here at the University of Illinois,” Bielema said in a statement. “He will touch our program in many different ways working with our tight ends, specialists, and coordinating our special teams overall. He has proven to have success in every place he has been. I am excited to see and feel his impact here in our program.”

Discher previously worked at Georgia, Louisiana, Toledo and Sam Houston State as a full time assistant coach. With his hire, the Illini now have a full coaching staff for the 2023 season.