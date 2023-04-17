WCIA — Former Illinois basketball player RJ Melendez is heading to the SEC, committing to play for Georgia on Monday. The 6-foot-7 wing went into the portal earlier this month after spending his first two seasons of college at Illinois.

Melendez played in 32 games for the Illini as a sophomore, with 18 starts, averaging 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Following a shoulder injury, Melendez struggled for most of the season especially from beyond the arc, shooting just 26% from 3. He’s the fourth Illini to enter the transfer portal following a 20-13 season and first round NCAA tournament loss, joining Jayden Epps, Skyy Clark and Brandon Lieb as guys looking for a new place to play.