CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Jacob Grandison is finding his role with Illinois basketball. The Holy Cross transfer recorded season highs in eight categories against No. 7 Iowa, including minutes (30), field goals made (4), rebounds (10) and steals (2). His first double-double as an Illini certainly helps the team find its footing, especially at the beginning of games. Grandison made his second straight start in place of Da’Monte Williams.

“I thought it was a good game, a good team win,” Grandison said. “In terms of my role, we need an energy guy just making those ‘dirty plays’ that people don’t want to make and I’ve got a lot of energy to give. I think it’s one of the best ways I can help impact this team and help us win.”

“He plays at kind of a pace that helps us and he’s turned into a very, very good shooter,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “I mean we ran the play for him on the back side of the zone to spot up and shoot he knocked that sucker down so his activity on the boards, he’s a hard guy to block out, so his energy is a real positive for us.”

Grandison says the Illini (11-5, 7-3) are playing some of their best ball of the season, as the calendar turns to February. Illinois has won six out of its last eight games and is currently in second place in the Big Ten standings following an 80-75 win over the Hawkeyes.

“Right now we’re in a good spot to hit our peak in early-middle February,” Grandison said. “I like where we’re at, I think we’re really good. We talk about it and share the same goals of winning a Big Ten championship, a national championship. As a team, we’re figuring out what we need to do and what our group needs to look like to do that.”

#Illini Underwood: "In some areas we're ahead of where we were last year on Feb. 1. We'll see how it all plays out…I like where we're at from a mental capacity. Role identification is becoming very clear." — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 1, 2021

Illinois visits Indiana Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The Illini beat the Hoosiers 69-60 the day after Christmas. It will be the first time the Illini are leaving the state since Dec. 23, after games at Michigan State and Nebraska were postponed due to COVID-19 positive cases within their programs.