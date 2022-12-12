WCIA — The gymnastics mats at Huff Hall will be rolled out again soon, and when they are Illinois men’s gymnastics will be led by new head coach Daniel Ribeiro.

The former Illini national champion has operated under the interim title since Justin Spring left in the Summer. Ribeiro has spent 11 seasons total on staff in Champaign after winning the NCAA pummel horse title twice in his competition career.

“I am extremely humbled and privileged to have been given the opportunity to lead this incredible group of young men,” Ribeiro said in a statement. “My passion for Illinois is only exceeded by my love for my athletes and a burning desire to win. I cannot thank Josh Whitman and Sara Burton enough for their mentorship and confidence in me, to not only lead this program, but to bring championship success back to Champaign. My staff and I are committed to developing champions in every single one of our student-athletes that will lead to incredible academic, athletic, and personal growth and success. We will not rest until the National Championship Trophy is back with the Illini Family.”