WCIA — Illinois forward Jacob Grandison is taking his name out of the NBA Draft, while guard Austin Hutcherson is staying in, according to college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

The deadline for early enrollees in the draft to withdraw is Wed. June 1. Both Grandison and Hutcherson have a year of college eligibility left. Grandison also told Rothstein he is still deciding where he is going to play next season. He could come back to Illinois as the Illini have two scholarship spots open.

A starting spot is not guaranteed with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer announcing they are transferring into Illinois. Returner Luke Goode is another player possibly out of the starting line-up. Early in the Summer it looked like he could possibly make a run at a starting role. He is still looking to make a big step in his second season.

“It’s just a lot of hard work. When you’re one of four returners, or five returners, coming back you really got to stay focused,” Goode said. “Just know that you’re kind of next up. I know I put in the work this Summer and the coaching staff has really helped me out and done a great job readying myself for next year in a bigger role. I’m excited to just get it going.”