WCIA — Illinois football has added transfer quarterback John Paddock from Ball State, according to a report by the Athletic.

The former Cardinal spent five seasons in Muncie, but only became the starter in 2022. He had 2,718 yards while starting all 12 games, with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has one year of eligibility left. He joins a QB room that includes fellow transfer Luke Altmyer, Donovan Leary, and incoming recruit Cal Swanson.

247Sports is reporting he is joining as a walk on.