WCIA — It has been confirmed Illinois will play in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas from Nov. 18-20, but according to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein the Illini are set to play UCLA in the first game of the multi-team event.

Baylor will play Virginia in the other game, with the championship and consolation games following on Nov. 20. The Illini and Bruins last played in 1997, where UCLA grabbed a 74-69 win.