WCIA — Illinois men’s basketball is set to rematch Marquette in the 2023 Gavitt Games, according to CBS College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.

The Illini lost 67-66 when they played the Golden Eagles in the 2021 Gavitt Games, which pits the best Big Ten teams with Big East counterparts. As opposed to the last time these teams met up, the State Farm Center will reportedly play host.

Just two players remain from that team that lost in Milwaukee: Luke Goode, who played one minute, and Coleman Hawkins, who has an NBA Draft decision coming up.

Marquette is coming off a Big East Championship season, which ended with a loss to Michigan State in the Round of 32.