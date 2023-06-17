WCIA — Illinois is headed back to New York City this season to take on Florida Atlantic in the Jimmy V Classic, according to CBS College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.

NEWS: Illinois and Florida Atlantic are finalizing an agreement to play in the 2023 Jimmy V Classic at MSG, according to multiple sources.



UConn/North Carolina is the other game in the doubleheader.https://t.co/cTjijg9d9t — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 16, 2023

Illinois played in the event last season, beating Texas in an overtime game at Madison Square Garden. FAU, who reached the first Final Four in school history last season, have not played in the event before. The Illini are 1-3 in the event since it began in 1995.

The Owls do have history with the Illini, beating them at the State Farm Center in an overtime game in 2018.