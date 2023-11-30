WCIA — Illinois running back Reggie Love III is the first big transfer domino to fall for the Illini this offseason with the team’s leading rusher this season announcing his intent to transfer Thursday afternoon.

Love III just finished his fourth year at Illinois in a career season with 116 carries for 567 yards and four touchdowns, all while missing four games with an ankle injury. The St. Louis native finishes his Illini career with 1,066 rushing yards, scoring six touchdowns. Love III will have one year of eligibility remaining at his new school.