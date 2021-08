WCIA — Illinois basketball commit Reggie Bass is reopening his recruitment. The 6-foot-4 guard posted on Twitter Tuesday night he is decommitting after pledging to play for Illinois on March 19th.

With that being said i will be reopening my recruitment to all schools ……

Thanks Illinois but my recruitment is now open — Reggie (@BassReggie23) August 18, 2021

Bass has offers from several high major schools including Florida, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Providence and Oregon State.

The Illini now have two commits in the Class of 2022 in guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris. Both are 4-star guard prospects, according to 247Sports.